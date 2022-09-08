OPEN APP

In Pics | Central Vista Avenue to be inaugurated today by PM Modi

8 Photos . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 08:59 AM IST Livemint
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Central Vista Avenue today
  • The newly christened Kartavya Path from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be thrown open to the public
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Central Vista Avenue today in New Delhi. (PTI)
The revamped Central Vista Project in the heart of the national capital. The new-look stretch covers lawns on either side of Rajpath, now renamed as Kartavya Path (HT_PRINT)
The view of India Gate after the reconstruction of the Central Vista Avenue. The project went for around 20 months. (ANI)
Laborer's work to complete the Central Vista Avenue which will be inaugurated on Thursday, in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times)
A statue of Subhash Chandra Bose getting installed in the Grand Canopy ahead of the inauguration of the Central Vista Lawns at India Gate in New Delhi, India. (HT_PRINT)
 A view of the national historic Rajpath and Central Vista lawns that are set to be renamed Kartavya Path.  (Hindustan Times)
 A glimpse of the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue that will soon be ready for public use (ANI)
Combo image shows old look of a path along boat club (top) and new look of the same (bottom) in the Central Vista Avenue. (PTI)
