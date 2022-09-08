In Pics | Central Vista Avenue to be inaugurated today by PM Modi 8 Photos . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 08:59 AM IST Livemint Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Central Vista Avenue todayThe newly christened Kartavya Path from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be thrown open to the public 1/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Central Vista Avenue today in New Delhi. (PTI) 2/8The revamped Central Vista Project in the heart of the national capital. The new-look stretch covers lawns on either side of Rajpath, now renamed as Kartavya Path (HT_PRINT) 3/8The view of India Gate after the reconstruction of the Central Vista Avenue. The project went for around 20 months. (ANI) 4/8Laborer's work to complete the Central Vista Avenue which will be inaugurated on Thursday, in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times) 5/8A statue of Subhash Chandra Bose getting installed in the Grand Canopy ahead of the inauguration of the Central Vista Lawns at India Gate in New Delhi, India. (HT_PRINT) 6/8 A view of the national historic Rajpath and Central Vista lawns that are set to be renamed Kartavya Path. (Hindustan Times) 7/8 A glimpse of the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue that will soon be ready for public use (ANI) 8/8Combo image shows old look of a path along boat club (top) and new look of the same (bottom) in the Central Vista Avenue. (PTI)