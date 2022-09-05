In Pics: Central Vista Avenue wears an all-new look as it's set to open for public use 8 Photos . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 03:35 PM IST Livemint Central Vista Avenue will soon be ready for public use as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate it on ThursdayStretched from the Vijay Chowk to the India Gate, it is considered to be the most popular public space in the national capital. 1/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue. Stretched from the Vijay Chowk to the India Gate, it is considered to be the most popular public space in the national capital. (ANI) 2/8The Central Vista Development/Redevelopment Master Plan was originally designed with a strong underpinning geometry, splendid symmetry and a carefully choreographed processional route (ANI) 3/8The Central Vista revamp envisages a new triangular Parliament building with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs (ANI) 4/8The proposed Master Plan aims to restore the original symmetry and order, while respecting the Heritage of the building and spaces. (ANI) 5/8Revamped Central Vista Avenue stretching from the Vijay Chowk to the India Gate, in New Delhi. (PTI) 6/8Under the Central Vista project, the North and South blocks, situated at Raisina Hill will be converted into national museums (Hindustan Times) 7/8A view of the Central Vista work and progress near India Gate on Rajpath, in New Delhi, India (Hindustan Times) 8/8The revamped structure has red granite walkways spreading around 1.1 lakh square metres with greenery in its surroundings (Hindustan Times)