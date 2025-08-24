Explore
In Pics | Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all formats of cricket: What you need to know

7 Photos . Updated: 24 Aug 2025, 01:14 PM IST Livemint

Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket today, marking the fourth biggest departure from Indian cricket in under an year.

Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.  (PTI)

Pujara made his debut for India in Test cricket against Australia in 2010 and had been the defacto number 3 player for the country for over a decade. (PTI)

Pujara has represented India in 103 Test matches and 5 ODI matches.    (PTI)

Among his major text exploits were the performances he delivered during Team India's back to back wins in Australia in 2018 and 2022. (AP)

Pujara scored 7,195 in his 103 Tests at an average of 43.60 with 19 hundreds and 35 fifties to his name.  (AP)

The senior batter had been dropped from the Indian side alongside Ajinkya Rahane after the World Test Championship final in 2023. (X)

Pujara's retirement comes shortly after his former teammates Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin also bid adieu to the longest format of the game.

