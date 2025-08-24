In Pics | Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all formats of cricket: What you need to know

Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket today, marking the fourth biggest departure from Indian cricket in under an year.

1/7Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. (PTI)

2/7Pujara made his debut for India in Test cricket against Australia in 2010 and had been the defacto number 3 player for the country for over a decade. (PTI)

3/7Pujara has represented India in 103 Test matches and 5 ODI matches. (PTI)

4/7Among his major text exploits were the performances he delivered during Team India's back to back wins in Australia in 2018 and 2022. (AP)

5/7Pujara scored 7,195 in his 103 Tests at an average of 43.60 with 19 hundreds and 35 fifties to his name. (AP)

6/7The senior batter had been dropped from the Indian side alongside Ajinkya Rahane after the World Test Championship final in 2023. (X)