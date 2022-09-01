In pics: Climate change hits hard in Indonesia, people bound to live in flood

01 Sep 2022

Indonesia's Central Java region is witnessing one ... moreIndonesia's Central Java region is witnessing one of the worst catastrophe due to climate change. Large parts of land have been engulfed by swaths of saline water and trash carried by the tides floats in and out of homes. Many villagers have fled to higher areas, while many lack the money to move.