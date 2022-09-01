In pics: Climate change hits hard in Indonesia, people bound to live in flood 8 Photos . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 07:43 PM IST Livemint Indonesia's Central Java region is witnessing one ... moreIndonesia's Central Java region is witnessing one of the worst catastrophe due to climate change. Large parts of land have been engulfed by swaths of saline water and trash carried by the tides floats in and out of homes. Many villagers have fled to higher areas, while many lack the money to move. 1/8Zuriah is one of the residents who stayed back in Mondoliko, Central Java as she could not afford to move to a new home. She stands outside her flooded home. (AP) 2/8Munadiroh a resident of Mondoliko in Central Java, Indonesia sits outside her home. Her child makes the long journey to school by wading through the water and riding in a boat several times a week. (AP) 3/8Mar'iah in Timbulsloko, Indonesia sits outside her house while waiting for the flood water to subside. Her wait, sitting on this chair, is an everyday act as she can't get inside until her house is dry enough (AP) 4/8Sudarto in Timbulsloko, Central Java stands at the door while his daughter Turiah looks outside. With a physical disability that prevents Turiah from normal work in the village, she spends her days sitting in the home's front window on an elevated wooden platform. (AP) 5/8Sukarman walks on a flooded pathway outside his house in Timbulsloko, Central Java, Indonesia, He thinks younger people, should try to move out of the village if they can. But he's resigned to the fact that with no money or other family homes, he's likely to spend the rest of his life living in an increasingly flooded home. (AP) 6/8Kumaison stands on the pathway leading to her house in a flooded neighborhood in Timbulsloko, Central Java, Indonesia, She says her home has been raised with concrete and dirt three times now, each time being followed by even higher flooding. (AP) 7/8Jaka Sadewa, right, his wife Sri Wahyuni and son Bima pose for a photo in Timbulsloko, Central Java, Indonesia, ‘’I'm worried that every year the water will get higher. But we don't have any resources,'' she says. ‘’If we had resources, we would move out.'' (AP) 8/8Wahidah stands on her porch with her friends in Timbulsloko, Central Java, Indonesia, ‘’There's nowhere to go. I think the younger generation should move. If they have money they should buy land. But I don't have money right now, so I stay,'' she said. (AP)