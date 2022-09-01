OPEN APP

In pics: Climate change hits hard in Indonesia, people bound to live in flood

8 Photos . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 07:43 PM IST Livemint

Indonesia's Central Java region is witnessing one ... more

Zuriah is one of the residents who stayed back in Mondoliko, Central Java as she could not afford to move to a new home. She stands outside her flooded home. (AP)
1/8Zuriah is one of the residents who stayed back in Mondoliko, Central Java as she could not afford to move to a new home. She stands outside her flooded home. (AP)
Munadiroh a resident of Mondoliko in Central Java, Indonesia sits outside her home. Her child makes the long journey to school by wading through the water and riding in a boat several times a week. (AP)
2/8Munadiroh a resident of Mondoliko in Central Java, Indonesia sits outside her home. Her child makes the long journey to school by wading through the water and riding in a boat several times a week. (AP)
Mar'iah in Timbulsloko, Indonesia sits outside her house while waiting for the flood water to subside. Her wait, sitting on this chair, is an everyday act as she can't get inside until her house is dry enough (AP)
3/8Mar'iah in Timbulsloko, Indonesia sits outside her house while waiting for the flood water to subside. Her wait, sitting on this chair, is an everyday act as she can't get inside until her house is dry enough (AP)
Sudarto in Timbulsloko, Central Java stands at the door while his daughter Turiah looks outside. With a physical disability that prevents Turiah from normal work in the village, she spends her days sitting in the home's front window on an elevated wooden platform. (AP)
4/8Sudarto in Timbulsloko, Central Java stands at the door while his daughter Turiah looks outside. With a physical disability that prevents Turiah from normal work in the village, she spends her days sitting in the home's front window on an elevated wooden platform. (AP)
Sukarman walks on a flooded pathway outside his house in Timbulsloko, Central Java, Indonesia, He thinks younger people, should try to move out of the village if they can. But he's resigned to the fact that with no money or other family homes, he's likely to spend the rest of his life living in an increasingly flooded home. (AP)
5/8Sukarman walks on a flooded pathway outside his house in Timbulsloko, Central Java, Indonesia, He thinks younger people, should try to move out of the village if they can. But he's resigned to the fact that with no money or other family homes, he's likely to spend the rest of his life living in an increasingly flooded home. (AP)
Kumaison stands on the pathway leading to her house in a flooded neighborhood in Timbulsloko, Central Java, Indonesia, She says her home has been raised with concrete and dirt three times now, each time being followed by even higher flooding. (AP)
6/8Kumaison stands on the pathway leading to her house in a flooded neighborhood in Timbulsloko, Central Java, Indonesia, She says her home has been raised with concrete and dirt three times now, each time being followed by even higher flooding. (AP)
Jaka Sadewa, right, his wife Sri Wahyuni and son Bima pose for a photo in Timbulsloko, Central Java, Indonesia, ‘’I'm worried that every year the water will get higher. But we don't have any resources,'' she says. ‘’If we had resources, we would move out.'' (AP)
7/8Jaka Sadewa, right, his wife Sri Wahyuni and son Bima pose for a photo in Timbulsloko, Central Java, Indonesia, ‘’I'm worried that every year the water will get higher. But we don't have any resources,'' she says. ‘’If we had resources, we would move out.'' (AP)
Wahidah stands on her porch with her friends in Timbulsloko, Central Java, Indonesia, ‘’There's nowhere to go. I think the younger generation should move. If they have money they should buy land. But I don't have money right now, so I stay,'' she said. (AP)
8/8Wahidah stands on her porch with her friends in Timbulsloko, Central Java, Indonesia, ‘’There's nowhere to go. I think the younger generation should move. If they have money they should buy land. But I don't have money right now, so I stay,'' she said. (AP)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsMint AuthorsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout