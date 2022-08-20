In pics: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Uttarakhand

5 Photos . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 03:40 PM IST

Rivers ruptured their banks, washing away bridges ... moreRivers ruptured their banks, washing away bridges and streaming with violent power, as a cloudburst hit the Raipur-Kumalda region in Uttarakhand's Dehradun region in the early hours of Saturday