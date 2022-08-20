In pics: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Uttarakhand 5 Photos . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 03:40 PM IST Livemint Rivers ruptured their banks, washing away bridges ... moreRivers ruptured their banks, washing away bridges and streaming with violent power, as a cloudburst hit the Raipur-Kumalda region in Uttarakhand's Dehradun region in the early hours of Saturday 1/5Water entered the temple with full force. A bridge over the river got totally destroyed. (Twitter/ANI) 2/5The torrent occurred around 2:15 am. A bridge over the Song river was washed away and Kempty Falls, a famous tourist destination close to Mussoorie, was flowing in a horrifying way. (Twitter/ANI) 3/5The impacted villages include Maldevta, Bhutsi, Tauliyakatal, Thatyud, Lavarkha, Ringalgadh, Dhuttu, Ragad Gaon and Sarkhet, as per officials. (Twitter/ANI) 4/5Mud entered homes in more than dozen villages following the deluge, provoking the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to move the impacted individuals to safe areas. (Twitter/ANI) 5/5Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other Himalayan states consistently see huge destruction during the storm season with rising development action that pay little regard to the climate. (Twitter/ANI)