In Pics: Condolences pour in after tragic secondary school shooting in Austria’s Graz

7 Photos . Updated: 11 Jun 2025, 04:01 PM IST

A former student opened fire at a school in Austria’s second-largest city, Graz, on Tuesday, leaving 10 people dead and 12 others injured before taking his own life.

1/7On June 11, 2025, people observed a minute of silence outside the school in Graz, southeastern Austria, to honour the victims of a tragic shooting. (AFP)

2/7On June 11, 2025, people gathered at the main square in Graz, Austria, to observe a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the tragic school shooting. (REUTERS)

3/7On June 11, 2025, people lit candles at the main square in Graz, Austria, to pay tribute to the victims of the tragic secondary school shooting. (REUTERS)

4/7A black flag is displayed on Vienna’s Burgtheater on June 11, 2025, as a tribute to the victims of the tragic shooting at Graz's BORG Dreierschützengasse school in southeastern Austria. (AFP)

5/7Flowers and candles were placed at a makeshift memorial outside the school in Graz, southeastern Austria, following a tragic shooting that killed 10 people. (AFP)

6/7Austrian police observed a nationwide minute of silence in central Vienna to honour the victims of the tragic shooting at Graz’s BORG Dreierschützengasse school. (AFP)