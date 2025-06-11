Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 11 2025 15:56:13
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 338.05 -0.35%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 426.10 -0.23%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 156.35 0.42%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 736.25 0.55%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,448.75 0.71%
Business News/ Photos / In Pics: Condolences pour in after tragic secondary school shooting in Austria’s Graz

In Pics: Condolences pour in after tragic secondary school shooting in Austria’s Graz

7 Photos . Updated: 11 Jun 2025, 04:01 PM IST Livemint

A former student opened fire at a school in Austria’s second-largest city, Graz, on Tuesday, leaving 10 people dead and 12 others injured before taking his own life.

On June 11, 2025, people observed a minute of silence outside the school in Graz, southeastern Austria, to honour the victims of a tragic shooting. (AFP)

1/7On June 11, 2025, people observed a minute of silence outside the school in Graz, southeastern Austria, to honour the victims of a tragic shooting. (AFP)

On June 11, 2025, people gathered at the main square in Graz, Austria, to observe a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the tragic school shooting.  (REUTERS)

2/7On June 11, 2025, people gathered at the main square in Graz, Austria, to observe a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the tragic school shooting.  (REUTERS)

On June 11, 2025, people lit candles at the main square in Graz, Austria, to pay tribute to the victims of the tragic secondary school shooting. (REUTERS)

3/7On June 11, 2025, people lit candles at the main square in Graz, Austria, to pay tribute to the victims of the tragic secondary school shooting. (REUTERS)

A black flag is displayed on Vienna’s Burgtheater on June 11, 2025, as a tribute to the victims of the tragic shooting at Graz's BORG Dreierschützengasse school in southeastern Austria. (AFP)

4/7A black flag is displayed on Vienna’s Burgtheater on June 11, 2025, as a tribute to the victims of the tragic shooting at Graz's BORG Dreierschützengasse school in southeastern Austria. (AFP)

Flowers and candles were placed at a makeshift memorial outside the school in Graz, southeastern Austria, following a tragic shooting that killed 10 people. (AFP)

5/7Flowers and candles were placed at a makeshift memorial outside the school in Graz, southeastern Austria, following a tragic shooting that killed 10 people. (AFP)

Austrian police observed a nationwide minute of silence in central Vienna to honour the victims of the tragic shooting at Graz’s BORG Dreierschützengasse school. (AFP)

6/7Austrian police observed a nationwide minute of silence in central Vienna to honour the victims of the tragic shooting at Graz’s BORG Dreierschützengasse school. (AFP)

A woman becomes emotional during a minute of silence held to honour the victims of the tragic school shooting in Graz, Austria. (REUTERS)

7/7A woman becomes emotional during a minute of silence held to honour the victims of the tragic school shooting in Graz, Austria. (REUTERS)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue