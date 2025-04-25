In Pics: Condolences pour in nationwide to mourn loss of innocents in Pahalgam terror attack

8 Photos . Updated: 25 Apr 2025, 10:53 AM IST

On Tuesday, April 22, a deadly terror attack in the popular Pahalgam tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir took the lives of 26 people and injured over 20. The heartbreaking incident has sparked a wave of nationwide tributes and condolences for the innocent victims.

1/8The silent tears and loud unity among the Indians reflect during the candlelight homage to the victims of the Pahalgam attack that took place on Tuesday, April 22. (PTI)

2/8The tricolour stands tall as a symbol of unity in honouring the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. (PTI)

3/8Children in Jammu, while taking part in a candlelight vigil in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. (PTI)

4/8Students in Kolkata are helping each other light candles while paying tribute to the innocent tourists who were gunned down in Pahalgam, Kashmir. (AFP)

5/8Citizens in Kolkata march with candlelights to condemn the heinous terror attack that claimed the lives of innocent people in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, on Tuesday. (Hindustan Times)

6/8The deadliest civilian attack in Indian-administered Kashmir since 2000, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people on Tuesday, has sparked nationwide grief. In Kolkata, thousands gathered to light candles in a heartfelt tribute to the victims, expressing collective anguish over the tragic loss. (AFP)

7/8Women in Bikaner show a collective spirit against terrorism as they participate in a candlelight vigil honouring the victims of the Pahalgam attack. (Dinesh Gupta )