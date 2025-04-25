Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Apr 25 2025 10:52:50
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.70 -1.27%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,297.70 -0.30%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 240.05 -1.11%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 653.25 -2.24%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 426.70 -0.79%
Business News/ Photos / In Pics: Condolences pour in nationwide to mourn loss of innocents in Pahalgam terror attack

In Pics: Condolences pour in nationwide to mourn loss of innocents in Pahalgam terror attack

8 Photos . Updated: 25 Apr 2025, 10:53 AM IST Livemint

On Tuesday, April 22, a deadly terror attack in the popular Pahalgam tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir took the lives of 26 people and injured over 20. The heartbreaking incident has sparked a wave of nationwide tributes and condolences for the innocent victims.

The silent tears and loud unity among the Indians reflect during the candlelight homage to the victims of the Pahalgam attack that took place on Tuesday, April 22.  (PTI)

1/8The silent tears and loud unity among the Indians reflect during the candlelight homage to the victims of the Pahalgam attack that took place on Tuesday, April 22.  (PTI)

The tricolour stands tall as a symbol of unity in honouring the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. (PTI)

2/8The tricolour stands tall as a symbol of unity in honouring the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. (PTI)

Children in Jammu, while taking part in a candlelight vigil in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. (PTI)

3/8Children in Jammu, while taking part in a candlelight vigil in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. (PTI)

Students in Kolkata are helping each other light candles while paying tribute to the innocent tourists who were gunned down in Pahalgam, Kashmir.  (AFP)

4/8Students in Kolkata are helping each other light candles while paying tribute to the innocent tourists who were gunned down in Pahalgam, Kashmir.  (AFP)

Citizens in Kolkata march with candlelights to condemn the heinous terror attack that claimed the lives of innocent people in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, on Tuesday. (Hindustan Times)

5/8Citizens in Kolkata march with candlelights to condemn the heinous terror attack that claimed the lives of innocent people in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, on Tuesday. (Hindustan Times)

The deadliest civilian attack in Indian-administered Kashmir since 2000, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people on Tuesday, has sparked nationwide grief. In Kolkata, thousands gathered to light candles in a heartfelt tribute to the victims, expressing collective anguish over the tragic loss. (AFP)

6/8The deadliest civilian attack in Indian-administered Kashmir since 2000, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people on Tuesday, has sparked nationwide grief. In Kolkata, thousands gathered to light candles in a heartfelt tribute to the victims, expressing collective anguish over the tragic loss. (AFP)

Women in Bikaner show a collective spirit against terrorism as they participate in a candlelight vigil honouring the victims of the Pahalgam attack. (Dinesh Gupta )

7/8Women in Bikaner show a collective spirit against terrorism as they participate in a candlelight vigil honouring the victims of the Pahalgam attack. (Dinesh Gupta )

Samajwadi Party members in Guwahati light candles in memory of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. (Hafiz Ahmed)

8/8Samajwadi Party members in Guwahati light candles in memory of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. (Hafiz Ahmed)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue