In pics: Cracks develop in houses in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, locals evacuate

After Uttarakhand's Joshimath, cracks appeared on the walls of some houses in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, prompting administration to evacuate and shift families to safe location 1/6On 4 February (Saturday), a team of scientists from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) arrived in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, to assess a situation similar to the one in Joshimath, as over 20 structures have reported subsidence. (HT_PRINT) 2/6Houses were damaged following cracks developed in a house as Doda experiences gradual sinking, at an area of Nai Basti, Thathri, in Doda. (ANI ) 3/6The situation in Doda is reminiscent of the disaster in Joshimath town of Uttarakhand's Chamoli, where widespread land subsidence has caused significant damage to the holy site. (ANI ) 4/6The locals expressed their apprehensions and demanded an appropriate shelter to keep themselves and their children safe. (ANI (Shanky Rathore)) 5/6The SDM informed that the situation was under control and that the Geological Survey of India shall submit a report to the government after the completion of its study. (ANI (Shanky Rathore)) 6/6Residents shift their belongings from the land subsidence-affected Nai Basti area, in Doda district in Jammu & Kashmir, (PTI)