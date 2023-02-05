OPEN APP
In pics: Cracks develop in houses in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, locals evacuate

6 Photos . Updated: 05 Feb 2023, 04:20 PM IST Livemint

On 4 February (Saturday), a team of scientists from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) arrived in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, to assess a situation similar to the one in Joshimath, as over 20 structures have reported subsidence. (HT_PRINT)
Houses were damaged following cracks developed in a house as Doda experiences gradual sinking, at an area of Nai Basti, Thathri, in Doda. (ANI )
The situation in Doda is reminiscent of the disaster in Joshimath town of Uttarakhand's Chamoli, where widespread land subsidence has caused significant damage to the holy site. (ANI )
The locals expressed their apprehensions and demanded an appropriate shelter to keep themselves and their children safe. (ANI (Shanky Rathore))
The SDM informed that the situation was under control and that the Geological Survey of India shall submit a report to the government after the completion of its study. (ANI (Shanky Rathore))
Residents shift their belongings from the land subsidence-affected Nai Basti area, in Doda district in Jammu & Kashmir, (PTI)
