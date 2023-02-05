In pics: Cracks develop in houses in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, locals evacuate

6 Photos . Updated: 05 Feb 2023, 04:20 PM IST

After Uttarakhand's Joshimath, cracks appeared on the walls of some houses in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, prompting administration to evacuate and shift families to safe location

1/6On 4 February (Saturday), a team of scientists from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) arrived in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, to assess a situation similar to the one in Joshimath, as over 20 structures have reported subsidence.

2/6Houses were damaged following cracks developed in a house as Doda experiences gradual sinking, at an area of Nai Basti, Thathri, in Doda.

3/6The situation in Doda is reminiscent of the disaster in Joshimath town of Uttarakhand's Chamoli, where widespread land subsidence has caused significant damage to the holy site.

4/6The locals expressed their apprehensions and demanded an appropriate shelter to keep themselves and their children safe.

5/6The SDM informed that the situation was under control and that the Geological Survey of India shall submit a report to the government after the completion of its study.