Mon May 05 2025 11:41:03
Business News/ Photos / In Pics: Craziest celebrity outfits at the Met Gala red carpet that left everyone speechless

In Pics: Craziest celebrity outfits at the Met Gala red carpet that left everyone speechless

8 Photos . Updated: 05 May 2025, 11:43 AM IST Livemint

Celebrities often push fashion boundaries with bold and creative looks at the Met Gala, but some weird appearances stole the spotlight and shocked the internet with their outrageous style statements.

Jared Leto turned heads at the Met Gala 2023, with the“In honour of Karl” Lagerfeld theme, dressed as the iconic designer’s cherished cat, Choupette. (X)

Doja Cat also showcased a feline vibe at the Met Gala, transforming into Choupette, wearing cat prosthetics, claw-like nails, and a sparkling diamond headpiece with cat ears. (X)

Marc Jacobs opted for an unconventional look for the 2012 Met Gala, wearing a black lace tunic by Comme des Garçons over white boxers. (X)

Jared Leto made a striking statement at the 2019 Met Gala, posing with a lifelike replica of his own head. Styled by Alessandro Michele, his daring Gucci ensemble included a dramatic red turtleneck gown embellished with a shimmering strand of diamonds. (X)

Kim Kardashian's black Balenciaga haute couture gown, which featured a matching train and full-face mask, left many guessing her identity at the 2021 Met Gala.  (X)

Priyanka Chopra's 2019 Met Gala appearance featured a Dior Haute Couture gown complete with a crown, cage-style corset detailing, vibrant feathers, and a dramatic cape. (X)

Evan Mock, star of the Gossip Girl reboot, stunned everyone at his Met Gala debut in 2021 with a spiked mask, mismatched socks, and chunky silver jewellery, paired with a Thom Browne dress jacket adorned with safety pins on the sleeves and torso, along with long tailored shorts. (X)

Rihanna did not disappoint her fans at the 2017 Met Gala, dressed in a striking Comme des Garçons creation of a sculptural ensemble made of layered floral fabrics, perfectly capturing the theme of that year’s exhibit: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between. (X)

