Home / Photos / In pics: Customary halwa ceremony for Budget 2023

In pics: Customary halwa ceremony for Budget 2023

7 Photos . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 07:26 AM IST Livemint

The halwa function, denoting the last phase of the... more

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman distributes halwa to the members of Budget Press during the halwa ceremony ahead of the lock in process of the Budget preparation, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI) (HT_PRINT)
1/7Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman distributes halwa to the members of Budget Press during the halwa ceremony ahead of the lock in process of the Budget preparation, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI) (HT_PRINT)
The final stage of the budget preparation process began with the ‘halwa ceremony’ in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 26 (ANI)
2/7The final stage of the budget preparation process began with the ‘halwa ceremony’ in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 26 (ANI)
A customary halwa ceremony is performed every year before the “lock-in” process of budget preparation starts (ANI)
3/7A customary halwa ceremony is performed every year before the “lock-in” process of budget preparation starts (ANI)
Along with Sitharaman, the halwa ceremony was attended by the Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad. (ANI)
4/7Along with Sitharaman, the halwa ceremony was attended by the Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad. (ANI)
Inside North Block, the finance minister was accompanied by secretaries of the Finance Ministry, chairmen of the CBDT and CBIC, senior officials, and Union Budget Press members. (Nirmala Sitharaman Twitter)
5/7Inside North Block, the finance minister was accompanied by secretaries of the Finance Ministry, chairmen of the CBDT and CBIC, senior officials, and Union Budget Press members. (Nirmala Sitharaman Twitter)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman distributes halwa to the members of Budget Press and other staff during the Halwa Ceremony ahead of the Lock-in process of the Budget preparation (Nirmala Sitharaman Twitter)
6/7Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman distributes halwa to the members of Budget Press and other staff during the Halwa Ceremony ahead of the Lock-in process of the Budget preparation (Nirmala Sitharaman Twitter)
Like the previous two budgets, the Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form. It will be tabled before the Parliament on February 1 (ANI)
7/7Like the previous two budgets, the Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form. It will be tabled before the Parliament on February 1 (ANI)
