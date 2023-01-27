In pics: Customary halwa ceremony for Budget 2023

7 Photos . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 07:26 AM IST

The halwa function, denoting the last phase of the... moreThe halwa function, denoting the last phase of the Budget 2023 preparation process, was held in North Block on January 26, within the sight of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A standard halwa function is performed every year prior to the lock-in process of budget preparation.