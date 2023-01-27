In pics: Customary halwa ceremony for Budget 2023

7 Photos . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 07:26 AM IST

The halwa function, denoting the last phase of the Budget 2023 preparation process, was held in North Block on January 26, within the sight of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A standard halwa function is performed every year prior to the lock-in process of budget preparation.

1/7Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman distributes halwa to the members of Budget Press during the halwa ceremony ahead of the lock in process of the Budget preparation, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

2/7The final stage of the budget preparation process began with the ‘halwa ceremony’ in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 26

3/7A customary halwa ceremony is performed every year before the “lock-in” process of budget preparation starts

4/7Along with Sitharaman, the halwa ceremony was attended by the Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad.

5/7Inside North Block, the finance minister was accompanied by secretaries of the Finance Ministry, chairmen of the CBDT and CBIC, senior officials, and Union Budget Press members.

6/7Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman distributes halwa to the members of Budget Press and other staff during the Halwa Ceremony ahead of the Lock-in process of the Budget preparation