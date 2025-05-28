Explore
In Pics: Deepika Padukone dazzles in red gown, floor-length robe, and diamonds at Cartier Gala in Stockholm

In Pics: Deepika Padukone dazzles in red gown, floor-length robe, and diamonds at Cartier Gala in Stockholm

7 Photos . Updated: 28 May 2025, 10:51 AM IST Moushumi Mahanta

Deepika Padukone breaks the internet with her luxe red look at Cartier’s star-studded Stockholm event. 

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share photos from the Cartier event, captioning them, Hej from Stockholm.  (Instagram )

1/7Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share photos from the Cartier event, captioning them, Hej from Stockholm.  (Instagram )

Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actress wore a striking ensemble from Ashi Studio's Fall 2023 collection.  (Instagram )

2/7Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actress wore a striking ensemble from Ashi Studio's Fall 2023 collection.  (Instagram )

Deepika adorned the Pavocelle necklace from Cartier’s latest En Équilibre collection, showcasing a remarkable 58.08 carat sapphire cabochon as its centrepiece. (Instagram )

3/7Deepika adorned the Pavocelle necklace from Cartier’s latest En Équilibre collection, showcasing a remarkable 58.08 carat sapphire cabochon as its centrepiece. (Instagram )

Deepika’s striking red ensemble from Ashi Studio features a dramatic floor-length robe draped elegantly over her shoulders.  (Instagram )

4/7Deepika’s striking red ensemble from Ashi Studio features a dramatic floor-length robe draped elegantly over her shoulders.  (Instagram )

Deepika and Shaleena completed the look with an exquisite Cartier jewel from the brand’s latest collection.  (Instagram )

5/7Deepika and Shaleena completed the look with an exquisite Cartier jewel from the brand’s latest collection.  (Instagram )

The actress opted for a sleek, slicked-back hairstyle with a side parting to complement her look. (Instagram )

6/7The actress opted for a sleek, slicked-back hairstyle with a side parting to complement her look. (Instagram )

For her makeup, Deepika chose shimmering nude eyeshadow, feathered brows, softly flushed cheeks, a radiant highlighter, glossy nude-brown lips, voluminous mascara-coated lashes, and subtle contouring to enhance her features. (Instagram )

7/7For her makeup, Deepika chose shimmering nude eyeshadow, feathered brows, softly flushed cheeks, a radiant highlighter, glossy nude-brown lips, voluminous mascara-coated lashes, and subtle contouring to enhance her features. (Instagram )

