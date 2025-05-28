In Pics: Deepika Padukone dazzles in red gown, floor-length robe, and diamonds at Cartier Gala in Stockholm

7 Photos . Updated: 28 May 2025, 10:51 AM IST

Deepika Padukone breaks the internet with her luxe red look at Cartier’s star-studded Stockholm event.

1/7Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share photos from the Cartier event, captioning them, Hej from Stockholm.

2/7Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actress wore a striking ensemble from Ashi Studio's Fall 2023 collection.

3/7Deepika adorned the Pavocelle necklace from Cartier’s latest En Équilibre collection, showcasing a remarkable 58.08 carat sapphire cabochon as its centrepiece.

4/7Deepika’s striking red ensemble from Ashi Studio features a dramatic floor-length robe draped elegantly over her shoulders.

5/7Deepika and Shaleena completed the look with an exquisite Cartier jewel from the brand’s latest collection.

6/7The actress opted for a sleek, slicked-back hairstyle with a side parting to complement her look.