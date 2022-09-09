In pics: Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesh, pray for his return next year

7 Photos . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 06:06 PM IST

After a 10-day long festival, devotees take Ganesh... moreAfter a 10-day long festival, devotees take Ganesh idols to immerse in nearby water bodies praying the lord to return next year chanting, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya Pudchya Varshi Lav Karya'