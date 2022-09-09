OPEN APP

In pics: Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesh, pray for his return next year

7 Photos . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 06:06 PM IST Livemint

After a 10-day long festival, devotees take Ganesh... more

Ganesh Visarjan is celebrated on the fourteenth day (Chaturdashi) of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada month. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
Ganesh Visarjan is the end day of the grand festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. It is the 11th day when the devotees bid farewell to the god immersing the idol after worshipping it for 10 days (PTI)
Devotees immerses an idol of Lord Ganesha in the Gomti river during 'Gauri Ganpati Visarjan', in Lucknow, (PTI)
Devotees immerse idol of Lord Ganesh during 'Gauri Ganpati Visarjan', in Mumbai,  (PTI)
Volunteers carry Lord Ganesha idol for immersion into the Arabian Sea at Gateway of India, during the one-and-half day Ganpati Visarjan, in Mumbai,
After worshipping the Lord for the ten days with great devotion and dedication and take a promise from him to return next year and while immersing the idol people chant 'Ganpati Bappa Morya Pudchya Varshi Lav Karya'
Idol of Lord Ganesha on the last day of Ganpati Visarjan at Juhu Beach in Mumbai.
