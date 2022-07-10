In pics: Devotees offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha 13 Photos . Updated: 10 Jul 2022, 09:58 AM IST Livemint Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid, is being observed on July 10 this year, is a holy occasion also called the festival of sacrifice and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. 1/13Devotees gathered at Jama Masjid to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha. Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on July 10 this year, is a holy occasion also called the 'festival of sacrifice' and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. (ANI) 2/13Every year, the date changes as it's based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar. It is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. (ANI) 3/13Devotees offer namaz at Jahangirpuri mosque in Delhi. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God. The history of this occasion traces back to 4,000 years ago when Allah appeared in Prophet Abraham's dream asking him to sacrifice what he loved the most. As per the legends, the Prophet was about to sacrifice his son Isaac when an angel appeared and stopped him from doing so. He was told that God was convinced of his love for him and hence was allowed to make something else as a 'great sacrifice'. (ANI) 4/13Around the world, Eid traditions and festivities vary and different countries have unique cultural approaches to this important festival. In India, Muslims wear new clothes and attend open-air prayer meetings. They may sacrifice a sheep or goat and share the meat with family members, neighbours, and the poor. Here, namaz being offered at Umar Masjid in Seelampur, Delhi. (ANI) 5/13Devotees offer namaz at Taj-ul-Masjid in Bhopal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings on the occasion of the Eid-Al-Adha. Sending his wishes, PM Modi wrote, Eid Mubarak Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind. (ANI) 6/13Offering charity to the underprivileged is also considered to an important part of Eid al-Adha. Here, devotees offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha at Palpora, Srinagar. (ANI) 7/13Ahead of Eid-al-Adha, the police in UP reached out to the people of the Muslim community asking them to refrain from slaughtering animals in the open, and anywhere except the designated spot. Police personnel have been deployed at 28,260 mosques and Idgahs, where Eid prayers will be offered. Tight security arrangements have been made across the state by the police ahead of the festival. A total of 2,167 places across 1,500 police stations of the state have been identified as communally sensitive, police said. (ANI) 8/13Visuals from Jama Masjid, Ahmedabad (ANI) 9/13Children wish each other on the occasion of Eid-AlAdha at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. (ANI) 10/13Members of Muslim community, who are offering services to pilgrims during Amarnath yatra, offer namaz at Baltal Base Camp. A prayer was conducted for those who lost their lives in the cloudburst & Masjid committee offered help to pilgrims who need assistance. (ANI) 11/13BSF (Border Security Force) and Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border. (ANI) 12/13Devotees offer namaz at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram (ANI) 13/13Meanwhile, from Hajj, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims threw pebbles on giant columns symbolising Satan on Saturday, part of the pilgrimage that has drawn to a close as Muslims around the world celebrated the first day of Eid al-Adha feast. (Reuters)