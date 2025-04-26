Explore
In Pics: Donald Trump plans private dinner for Melania's 55th birthday on Air Force One

In Pics: Donald Trump plans private dinner for Melania’s 55th birthday on Air Force One

6 Photos . Updated: 26 Apr 2025, 01:07 PM IST Livemint

Donald Trump plans to celebrate First Lady Melania Trump’s 55th birthday on Saturday, April 26, with a romantic dinner aboard Air Force One.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump travelled to Rome with First Lady Melania Trump on their first foreign trip since he returned to power. (X)

1/6On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump travelled to Rome with First Lady Melania Trump on their first foreign trip since he returned to power. (X)

U.S. President Donald Trump's wife and First Lady, Melania Trump, is celebrating her 55th birthday today. (X)

2/6U.S. President Donald Trump's wife and First Lady, Melania Trump, is celebrating her 55th birthday today. (X)

U.S. President Donald Trump shared that he has been too busy to purchase a gift for First Lady Melania’s 55th birthday on Saturday. (X)

3/6U.S. President Donald Trump shared that he has been too busy to purchase a gift for First Lady Melania’s 55th birthday on Saturday. (X)

Donald Trump chose to spend the final hours of the day aboard Air Force One instead of enjoying the Italian capital’s famous trattorias after Rome visit. (X)

4/6Donald Trump chose to spend the final hours of the day aboard Air Force One instead of enjoying the Italian capital’s famous trattorias after Rome visit. (X)

Busy Donald Trump is planning a romantic dinner aboard Air Force One to celebrate First Lady Melania's 55th birthday. (X)

5/6Busy Donald Trump is planning a romantic dinner aboard Air Force One to celebrate First Lady Melania's 55th birthday. (X)

After attending Pope Francis’s funeral service on Saturday morning, Donald Trump and the First Lady are set to fly back to New Jersey. (X)

6/6After attending Pope Francis’s funeral service on Saturday morning, Donald Trump and the First Lady are set to fly back to New Jersey. (X)

