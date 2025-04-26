In Pics: Donald Trump plans private dinner for Melania’s 55th birthday on Air Force One

6 Photos . Updated: 26 Apr 2025, 01:07 PM IST

Donald Trump plans to celebrate First Lady Melania Trump’s 55th birthday on Saturday, April 26, with a romantic dinner aboard Air Force One.

1/6On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump travelled to Rome with First Lady Melania Trump on their first foreign trip since he returned to power. (X)

2/6U.S. President Donald Trump's wife and First Lady, Melania Trump, is celebrating her 55th birthday today. (X)

3/6U.S. President Donald Trump shared that he has been too busy to purchase a gift for First Lady Melania’s 55th birthday on Saturday. (X)

4/6Donald Trump chose to spend the final hours of the day aboard Air Force One instead of enjoying the Italian capital’s famous trattorias after Rome visit. (X)

5/6Busy Donald Trump is planning a romantic dinner aboard Air Force One to celebrate First Lady Melania's 55th birthday. (X)