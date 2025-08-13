Explore
Business News/ Photos / In Pics: Patriotic zeal marks full dress rehearsal, cultural performances in Srinagar ahead of 79th Independence Day

In Pics: Patriotic zeal marks full dress rehearsal, cultural performances in Srinagar ahead of 79th Independence Day

12 Photos . Updated: 13 Aug 2025, 10:10 PM IST Livemint

Independence Day 2025: Security forces conducted rehearsals at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, featuring military parades, yoga displays, and cultural performances. The event showcased Kashmiri heritage, fostering a patriotic atmosphere ahead of the August 15 celebrations.

Rehearsal of Independence Day celebrations at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Wednesday.

1/12Rehearsal of Independence Day celebrations at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Students perform a Kashmiri folk dance during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day. (Basit Zargar )

2/12Students perform a Kashmiri folk dance during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day. (Basit Zargar )

J&K Police band members march in formation at Bakshi Stadium during the final parade practice.

3/12J&K Police band members march in formation at Bakshi Stadium during the final parade practice.

Folk music and dance performances mark the cultural segment of the event

4/12Folk music and dance performances mark the cultural segment of the event

National pride and cultural diversity come together in the rehearsal event.

5/12National pride and cultural diversity come together in the rehearsal event.

BSF jawans march past during the full-dress rehearsal in Srinagar.

6/12BSF jawans march past during the full-dress rehearsal in Srinagar.

Young participants perform cultural programmes showcasing Kashmir’s heritage.

7/12Young participants perform cultural programmes showcasing Kashmir’s heritage.

A border security force contingent is seen during a full dress rehearsal ahead of Independence Day at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on 13 August 2025.

8/12A border security force contingent is seen during a full dress rehearsal ahead of Independence Day at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on 13 August 2025.

A folk dance performance during the full-dress rehearsal. (Basit Zargar )

9/12A folk dance performance during the full-dress rehearsal. (Basit Zargar )

Students present a yoga display as part of the Independence Day rehearsal programme. (Basit Zargar )

10/12Students present a yoga display as part of the Independence Day rehearsal programme. (Basit Zargar )

School students in traditional Kashmiri attire perform during a full dress rehearsal ahead of Independence Day at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on 13 August 2025.

11/12School students in traditional Kashmiri attire perform during a full dress rehearsal ahead of Independence Day at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on 13 August 2025.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner VK Bidhuri inspects a parade during the full dress rehearsal ahead of Independence Day, at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Wednesday. (Basit Zargar )

12/12Kashmir Divisional Commissioner VK Bidhuri inspects a parade during the full dress rehearsal ahead of Independence Day, at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Wednesday. (Basit Zargar )

