In pics | Droupadi Murmu sworn in as 15th President of India

6 Photos . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 11:28 AM IST Livemint

In her first address at the top Constitutional pos...

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as the 15th President of India at the Central Hall of the Parliament on July 25. (PTI)
Droupadi Murmu said that reaching the Presidential post is not her personal achievement, rather the achievement of every poor in India. (PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu speaks after taking oath in the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 25, 2022. Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind is also seen. (PTI)
Ahead of the oath ceremony, President's Bodyguards wait at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, July 25, 2022. (PTI)
Droupadi Murmu paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of her swearing-in ceremony, in New Delhi, July 15, 2022. (PTI)
Droupadi Murmu said that she has become the first President of the country born in independent India, the second woman President of India, and the first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post. (PTI)
