In pics | Droupadi Murmu sworn in as 15th President of India

6 Photos . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 11:28 AM IST

In her first address at the top Constitutional post, Droupadi Murmu said that she has become the first President of the country born in independent India.

1/6Droupadi Murmu takes oath as the 15th President of India at the Central Hall of the Parliament on July 25. (PTI)

2/6Droupadi Murmu said that reaching the Presidential post is not her personal achievement, rather the achievement of every poor in India. (PTI)

3/6President Droupadi Murmu speaks after taking oath in the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 25, 2022. Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind is also seen. (PTI)

4/6Ahead of the oath ceremony, President's Bodyguards wait at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, July 25, 2022. (PTI)

5/6Droupadi Murmu paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of her swearing-in ceremony, in New Delhi, July 15, 2022. (PTI)