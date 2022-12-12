OPEN APP
In pics: Ducati DesertX motorbike launched in India

7 Photos . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 04:54 PM IST Govind Choudhary
  • Ducati India has launched its Ducati DesertX motorbike in India. This off-roading has been priced at 17,91,000 (ex-showroom, India). Notably, the company has opened the bookings of this bike across all Ducati dealerships in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Chennai. 
Ducati India has launched its Ducati DesertX motorbike in India at a price of ₹17,91,000 (ex-showroom, India).  (Ducati)
1/7Ducati India has launched its Ducati DesertX motorbike in India at a price of 17,91,000 (ex-showroom, India).  (Ducati)
The Ducati DesertX looks like a modern take on the lines of the enduro motorbikes of the 80s, created by the Centro Stile Ducati. (Ducati)
2/7The Ducati DesertX looks like a modern take on the lines of the enduro motorbikes of the 80s, created by the Centro Stile Ducati. (Ducati)
It rides on 21-inch front wheels, providing the DesertX a bold and adventurous look. (Ducati)
3/7It rides on 21-inch front wheels, providing the DesertX a bold and adventurous look. (Ducati)
The off-roading bike comes with 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11 degrees twin cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution.
4/7The off-roading bike comes with 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11 degrees twin cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution.
 The Ducati DesertX comes with the option of removing the passenger seat if one of the riders is travelling alone to create some extra space for long tours. (Ducati)
5/7 The Ducati DesertX comes with the option of removing the passenger seat if one of the riders is travelling alone to create some extra space for long tours. (Ducati)
The engine comes equipped with a specially created gearbox which has different dedicated ratios with respect to those of the Multistrada V2.  (Ducati)
6/7The engine comes equipped with a specially created gearbox which has different dedicated ratios with respect to those of the Multistrada V2.  (Ducati)
