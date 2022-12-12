In pics: Ducati DesertX motorbike launched in India 7 Photos . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 04:54 PM IST Govind Choudhary Ducati India has launched its Ducati DesertX motorbike in India. This off-roading has been priced at ₹17,91,000 (ex-showroom, India). Notably, the company has opened the bookings of this bike across all Ducati dealerships in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Chennai. 1/7Ducati India has launched its Ducati DesertX motorbike in India at a price of ₹17,91,000 (ex-showroom, India). 2/7The Ducati DesertX looks like a modern take on the lines of the enduro motorbikes of the 80s, created by the Centro Stile Ducati. 3/7It rides on 21-inch front wheels, providing the DesertX a bold and adventurous look. 4/7The off-roading bike comes with 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11 degrees twin cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution. 5/7 The Ducati DesertX comes with the option of removing the passenger seat if one of the riders is travelling alone to create some extra space for long tours. 6/7The engine comes equipped with a specially created gearbox which has different dedicated ratios with respect to those of the Multistrada V2.