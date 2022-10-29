In pics: Ducati Diavel V4, a 165 hp beast unveiled 7 Photos . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 10:51 PM IST Livemint Italian automobile maker, has unveiled the Diavel V4. The V4 treatment for the power cruiser was much awaited and it is finally here. The Diavel V4 has been launched globally and it is expected to come to the Indian market as well. Before Diavel, Ducati launched Streetfighter, Multistrada and Panigale with the V4 Granturismo engine. 1/7The Ducati Diavel V4 has been launched globally and it is expected to come to the Indian market as well. (Ducati) 2/7The engine of V4 is 1,158cc, liquid-cooled and capable of producing 165.7 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. (Ducati) 3/7The design of the motorbike has been revised but it still looks like a power cruiser immediately. (Ducati) 4/7There are riding modes, a five-inch TFT display, power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control and more. (Ducati) 5/7Despite moving from two cylinders to four, the Diavel has gone down in weight by 13kg (Ducati) 6/7Braking duties are performed by dual 330 mm semi-floating discs in the front with radially-mounted Brembo Stylema monoblock 4-piston callipers. (Ducati)