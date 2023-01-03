OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: Ducati to launch 9 new motorbikes in India

In pics: Ducati to launch 9 new motorbikes in India

9 Photos . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 10:54 PM IST Livemint
  • Ducati India has revealed its roadmap for the Indian market. The company is all set to launch nine new motorcycles in a phased manner in the country. Moreover, the company has also announced the prices of these bikes. The brand will open new dealerships in the country, it said.
Ducati will commence the deliveries of its DesertX in the second week of this year.  (Ducati)
1/9Ducati will commence the deliveries of its DesertX in the second week of this year.  (Ducati)
In the second quarter, the company will launch the Monster SP that will come with MotoGP-inspired livery at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.95 lakh (ex-showroom).  (Ducati)
2/9In the second quarter, the company will launch the Monster SP that will come with MotoGP-inspired livery at a price of 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom).  (Ducati)
The brand will also launch its Ducati Panigale V4R at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70 lakh (ex-showroom). (Ducati)
3/9The brand will also launch its Ducati Panigale V4R at a price of 70 lakh (ex-showroom). (Ducati)
In the third quarter, the company will launch the Streetfighter V4 SP2 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35.33 lakh (ex-showroom). (Ducati)
4/9In the third quarter, the company will launch the Streetfighter V4 SP2 at a price of 35.33 lakh (ex-showroom). (Ducati)
 The Diavel V4 launch is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2023 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25.91 lakh (ex-showroom).  (Ducati)
5/9 The Diavel V4 launch is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2023 at a price of 25.91 lakh (ex-showroom).  (Ducati)
The MultiStrada V4 Rally will come at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.72 lakh (ex-showroom). (Ducati)
6/9The MultiStrada V4 Rally will come at a price of 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom). (Ducati)
The Scrambler 2G range consists of Icon 2G, Throttle 2G and Nightshift 2G. (Ducati)
7/9The Scrambler 2G range consists of Icon 2G, Throttle 2G and Nightshift 2G. (Ducati)
The Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini gets a dedicated livery and a specially designed aesthetic to recollect the design of the famous Lamborghini Huracan STO. It will be launched at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72 lakh (ex-showroom). (Ducati)
8/9The Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini gets a dedicated livery and a specially designed aesthetic to recollect the design of the famous Lamborghini Huracan STO. It will be launched at a price of 72 lakh (ex-showroom). (Ducati)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout