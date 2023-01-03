In pics: Ducati to launch 9 new motorbikes in India 9 Photos . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 10:54 PM IST Livemint Ducati India has revealed its roadmap for the Indian market. The company is all set to launch nine new motorcycles in a phased manner in the country. Moreover, the company has also announced the prices of these bikes. The brand will open new dealerships in the country, it said. 1/9Ducati will commence the deliveries of its DesertX in the second week of this year. (Ducati) 2/9In the second quarter, the company will launch the Monster SP that will come with MotoGP-inspired livery at a price of ₹15.95 lakh (ex-showroom). (Ducati) 3/9The brand will also launch its Ducati Panigale V4R at a price of ₹70 lakh (ex-showroom). (Ducati) 4/9In the third quarter, the company will launch the Streetfighter V4 SP2 at a price of ₹35.33 lakh (ex-showroom). (Ducati) 5/9 The Diavel V4 launch is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2023 at a price of ₹25.91 lakh (ex-showroom). (Ducati) 6/9The MultiStrada V4 Rally will come at a price of ₹29.72 lakh (ex-showroom). (Ducati) 7/9The Scrambler 2G range consists of Icon 2G, Throttle 2G and Nightshift 2G. (Ducati) 8/9The Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini gets a dedicated livery and a specially designed aesthetic to recollect the design of the famous Lamborghini Huracan STO. It will be launched at a price of ₹72 lakh (ex-showroom). (Ducati)