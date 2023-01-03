Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / In pics: Ducati to launch 9 new motorbikes in India

In pics: Ducati to launch 9 new motorbikes in India

9 Photos . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 10:54 PM IST Livemint

  • Ducati India has revealed its roadmap for the Indian market. The company is all set to launch nine new motorcycles in a phased manner in the country. Moreover, the company has also announced the prices of these bikes. The brand will open new dealerships in the country, it said.

1/9Ducati will commence the deliveries of its DesertX in the second week of this year. 
2/9In the second quarter, the company will launch the Monster SP that will come with MotoGP-inspired livery at a price of 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom). 
3/9The brand will also launch its Ducati Panigale V4R at a price of 70 lakh (ex-showroom).
4/9In the third quarter, the company will launch the Streetfighter V4 SP2 at a price of 35.33 lakh (ex-showroom).
5/9 The Diavel V4 launch is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2023 at a price of 25.91 lakh (ex-showroom). 
6/9The MultiStrada V4 Rally will come at a price of 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom).
7/9The Scrambler 2G range consists of Icon 2G, Throttle 2G and Nightshift 2G.
8/9The Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini gets a dedicated livery and a specially designed aesthetic to recollect the design of the famous Lamborghini Huracan STO. It will be launched at a price of 72 lakh (ex-showroom).