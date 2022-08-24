OPEN APP

In pics: Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctions these pics of couple

Jennifer Gwynne is auctioning Elon Musk's old photos

Jennifer Gwynne is auctioning the photos of her college sweetheart Elon Musk to raise funds for her stepson's college tuition. (RR Auction)
The photograph was taken by Musk's ex girlfriend, Jennifer Gwynne, who he started dating in the fall semester of the 1994-1995 school year when the two of them lived and filled in as Resident Advisors (RAs) in the 'Tidy Street' part of the University of Pennsylvania's Quadrangle residence. (RR Auction)
She said the one-year relationship was sweet, however, Elon Musk was not exceptionally warm. She said Elon Musk began seeing Justine Wilson, Elon Musk's first spouse, despite her good faith. Jennifer and Musk separated in 1995 when Musk moved to Palo Alto. (RR Auction)
Elon Musk with college sweetheart Jennifer Gwynne. (RR Auction)
Jennifer Gwynne is now 48 and lives in South Carolina.  (RR Auction)
Elon Musk and Jennifer Gwynne spending quality time. Justine Musk, née Justine Wilson, was Musk’s first wife, marrying the tech legend in 2000. Jennifer Gwynne said musk cheated on her with Justin Wilson. (RR Auction)
