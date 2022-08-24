In pics: Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctions these pics of couple 6 Photos . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 09:34 AM IST Livemint Jennifer Gwynne is auctioning Elon Musk's old phot... moreJennifer Gwynne is auctioning Elon Musk's old photos. She said Elon Musk was usually reserved; he used to talk about electric cars even in 1994. There is something so very infectious about Elon’s confidence and clarity 1/6Jennifer Gwynne is auctioning the photos of her college sweetheart Elon Musk to raise funds for her stepson's college tuition. (RR Auction) 2/6The photograph was taken by Musk's ex girlfriend, Jennifer Gwynne, who he started dating in the fall semester of the 1994-1995 school year when the two of them lived and filled in as Resident Advisors (RAs) in the 'Tidy Street' part of the University of Pennsylvania's Quadrangle residence. (RR Auction) 3/6She said the one-year relationship was sweet, however, Elon Musk was not exceptionally warm. She said Elon Musk began seeing Justine Wilson, Elon Musk's first spouse, despite her good faith. Jennifer and Musk separated in 1995 when Musk moved to Palo Alto. (RR Auction) 4/6Elon Musk with college sweetheart Jennifer Gwynne. (RR Auction) 5/6Jennifer Gwynne is now 48 and lives in South Carolina. (RR Auction) 6/6Elon Musk and Jennifer Gwynne spending quality time. Justine Musk, née Justine Wilson, was Musk’s first wife, marrying the tech legend in 2000. Jennifer Gwynne said musk cheated on her with Justin Wilson. (RR Auction)