In pics: Emotional Federer bids farewell to Tennis

8 Photos . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 11:09 AM IST

The 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer takes his leave from the game 19 years after winning his first Grand Slam in 2003

1/820-time Grand Slam champion and Swiss Tennis star Roger Federer bid an emotional farewell to the game that has made him a household name around the globe.

2/8Federer was playing his last match in a men's doubles Laver Cup game alongside his long-time rival Spain's Rafael Nadal for team Europe.

3/8The two European players won the first round convincingly but the Americans rallied 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 11-9. to win the match

4/8After the match, Federer said, 'I'm happy, I'm not sad. It feels great to be here and I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time. Everything was the last time. The match was great, I couldn't be happier. It's been wonderful.'

5/8Federer retires with a men's record of eight Wimbledon crowns, 103 titles overall and more than $130 million in prize money alone

6/8Europe has won all four editions of the Laver cup and have taken a 2-0 lead after wins for Norway's Casper Ruud and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

7/8Federer who has not played since the 2021 Wimbledon quarter-finals was suffering from a knee injury and he announced his abrupt retirement last week aged 41