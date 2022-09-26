In pics|Expensive state funeral of former Japan's PM Shinzo Abe

There are 700 guests from 217 countries, including US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Indian PM Narendra Modi

1/7The Japanese government is planning to spend a whopping 1.66bn yen at the funeral of former prime minister Shinzo Abe. The cost, however, can go up to 1.7 billion yen.

2/7This is even higher than the amount of money spent on the Queen's state funeral, which is £8m or 1.3bn yen, as cited by a Daily Mirror report.

3/7Chief cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, has confirmed that some 800 million yen is estimated to be spent on the policing of the event while hosting the dignitaries is expected to cost 600 million yen.

4/7About half of the allotted money is expected to go on tight security while another third will be used to host foreign visitors.

5/7There are 700 guests from 217 countries, including US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Indian and Australian prime ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese.

6/7When compared with the Queen's funeral, it has been highlighted that the late monarch's state funeral in London attracted most of the current global leaders while those attending Abe's are mostly former leaders.