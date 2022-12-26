In pics: Extreme cold and dense fog engulfs several parts of India

8 Photos . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 12:34 PM IST

Many states of India are experiencing severe cold ... moreMany states of India are experiencing severe cold and dense fog a day after Christmas. IMD has predicted dense fog and low temperature in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana for next few days. See how the cities are dealing with foggy mornings and low temperatures