In pics: Extreme cold and dense fog engulfs several parts of India

8 Photos . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 12:34 PM IST

Many states of India are experiencing severe cold and dense fog a day after Christmas. IMD has predicted dense fog and low temperature in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana for next few days. See how the cities are dealing with foggy mornings and low temperatures

1/8IMD has predicted dense fog and severe cold wave in parts of India including Delhi. The national capital experienced its Chilliest Christmas day in at least eight years.

2/8Amritsar: Defying the cold temperature in Amritsar, BSF personnel were patrolling on the International Border fence. The area experienced a low visibility as Amritsar's temperature dropped to 4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

3/8Gurugram: Amid IMD’s heavy fog forecast, there is no respite for students, as they attend school in Gurugram, which saw its first cold wave of the season, with mercury levels dropping below 5 degrees.

4/8Jammu: The UT is experiencing huge delays in its railway and air flight due to extreme fog and low visibility. Moreover, the inter state bus service was also hit due to extreme cold and fog.

5/8New Delhi Train: After a chilling Christmas, New Delhi is engulfed by a sheet of fog. The national capital’s minimum temperature was recorded 5 degrees on Monday morning which was 3 degrees below normal temperature. Several trains have been cancelled and rescheduled due to poor visibility.

6/8Patna: Temperature dropped to extreme low in Bihar as the state is also gripped by cold waves. Schools for students up to class 8 have been closed till 31 December due to the prevailing cold wave situation.

7/8Kolkata: People woke up to a foggy morning in Kolkata, West Bengal on Sunday. According to the weather forecast agency, the state will witness its winter chills in the first week of January.