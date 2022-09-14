In pics: Ferrari Purosangue, the brand’s first-ever four-door four-seater car 5 Photos . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 12:52 PM IST Livemint Ferrari Purosangue represents a break from the manufacturer’s low-slung racing machines and dispels doubts it would ever produce a versatile vehicle. 1/5Ferrari Purosangue is company’s most utilitarian model in its 75-year history —with four doors, four seats and a 473-liter (125-gallon) trunk. It will hit showrooms next year. < 2/5The Purosangue will only be powered by a combustion engine. The mid-front mounted, naturally aspirated, 715-horsepower V12 and automatic transmission will get the vehicle to a top speed of 310 kilometers per hour. < 3/5Ferrari Purosangue back doors are rear hinged, and open with a welcoming gesture. < 4/5The brand's first-ever four-door, four-seat sports car jump from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, and 0 - 200 kmph in 10.6 seconds. < 5/5Ferrari Purosangue is expected to launch in India by the end of 2023. <