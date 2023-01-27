OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: First Made-in-India helmet launched to meet Europe’s ECE 22.06 standard

In pics: First Made-in-India helmet launched to meet Europe’s ECE 22.06 standard

5 Photos . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 06:17 PM IST Govind Choudhary
  • Steelbird has launched the new Ignyte IGN-7 helmet to meet ECE 22.06 European certification. The Ignyte IGN-7 helmet is also the first helmet in India to receive triple homologation as it conforms to DOT FMVSS Noy, 218 for US market and India’s BIS safety standards. This helmet is priced from 6,199 onwards.
Steelbird has launched the new Ignyte IGN-7 helmet to meet ECE 22.06 European certification.
1/5Steelbird has launched the new Ignyte IGN-7 helmet to meet ECE 22.06 European certification.
The Ignyte IGN-7 helmet is also the first helmet in India to receive triple homologation as it conforms to DOT FMVSS Noy, 218 for US market and India’s BIS safety standards. 
2/5The Ignyte IGN-7 helmet is also the first helmet in India to receive triple homologation as it conforms to DOT FMVSS Noy, 218 for US market and India’s BIS safety standards. 
This helmet is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,199 onwards.
3/5This helmet is priced from 6,199 onwards.
The helmet also comes with NACA airflow system used in supercars for smoother airflow. 
4/5The helmet also comes with NACA airflow system used in supercars for smoother airflow. 
The helmets are also tested at different speeds of 6,7.5 and 8.2 m/s.
5/5The helmets are also tested at different speeds of 6,7.5 and 8.2 m/s.
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout