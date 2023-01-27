In pics: First Made-in-India helmet launched to meet Europe’s ECE 22.06 standard 5 Photos . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 06:17 PM IST Govind Choudhary Steelbird has launched the new Ignyte IGN-7 helmet to meet ECE 22.06 European certification. The Ignyte IGN-7 helmet is also the first helmet in India to receive triple homologation as it conforms to DOT FMVSS Noy, 218 for US market and India’s BIS safety standards. This helmet is priced from ₹6,199 onwards. 1/5Steelbird has launched the new Ignyte IGN-7 helmet to meet ECE 22.06 European certification. 2/5The Ignyte IGN-7 helmet is also the first helmet in India to receive triple homologation as it conforms to DOT FMVSS Noy, 218 for US market and India’s BIS safety standards. 3/5This helmet is priced from ₹6,199 onwards. 4/5The helmet also comes with NACA airflow system used in supercars for smoother airflow. 5/5The helmets are also tested at different speeds of 6,7.5 and 8.2 m/s.