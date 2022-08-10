In Pics: From 2005 to 2022, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar CM for the 8th time 9 Photos . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 07:45 PM IST Livemint A day after he snapped ties with the BJP, Nitish K... moreA day after he snapped ties with the BJP, Nitish Kumar again took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time, forming the government with the old allies -- RJD and Congress 1/9JDU leader Nitish Kumar embraces RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after they took oath as CM and Deputy CM respectively, at Raj Bhavan, in Patna on Wednesday. (ANI) 2/9In 2000, Nitish Kumar served as Bihar Chief Minister for a week, that was his first stint as Bihar CM (Samali Basu Guha) 3/9In 2005, Nitish in alliance with the BJP came to power in Bihar. Nitish Kumar went to became CM after 2010 elections also. (Sangeeta Ojha) 4/9The NDA coalition went fine till 2013 when it became sour and the RJD and Congress decided to give support to JDU. Nitish again took oath as Bihar CM for the third time. (PTI) 5/9The Mahagathbandhan Alliance won is 2015 and Nitish Kumar again took oath as Bihar CM now in alliance with RJD and Congress (ANI) 6/9In 2017, following the allegations on Tejashwi Yadav of corruption, Nitish broke away from coalition and came back to BJP (Hindustan Times) 7/9Nitish Kumar again went back to NDA and took oath as Bihar CM for the sixth time now. (PTI) 8/9Despite having less MLAs than BJP, Nitish Kumar became CM of Bihar after assembly election of 2020. (PTI) 9/9JDU leader Nitish Kumar takes the oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the 8th time, at Raj Bhavan, in Patna on Wednesday. (Aftab Alam Siddiqui)