In Pics: From 2005 to 2022, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar CM for the 8th time

9 Photos . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 07:45 PM IST

Share Via

A day after he snapped ties with the BJP, Nitish K... moreA day after he snapped ties with the BJP, Nitish Kumar again took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time, forming the government with the old allies -- RJD and Congress