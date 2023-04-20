In pics: From Australia to Indonesia, sky-gazers enjoy the sight of rare solar eclipse

9 Photos . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 10:33 PM IST

Large number of people gathered at open space or j... moreLarge number of people gathered at open space or just used their terrace to witness one of the rarest solar eclipse on Thursday. Solar eclipse sight looked most beautiful in Australia and Indonesia. However, the partial solar eclipse was not visible from India