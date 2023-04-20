In pics: From Australia to Indonesia, sky-gazers enjoy the sight of rare solar eclipse

9 Photos . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 10:33 PM IST

Large number of people gathered at open space or just used their terrace to witness one of the rarest solar eclipse on Thursday. Solar eclipse sight looked most beautiful in Australia and Indonesia. However, the partial solar eclipse was not visible from India

1/9The world witnessed one of the rarest solar eclipses, also the first of 2024, on Thursday. The hybrid solar eclipse, spotted today, takes place when a total eclipse and the annular solar eclipse occur at the same time.

2/9The rare astronomical event was visible from Australia and parts of southeast Asia. The hybrid solar eclipse passed over the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

3/9Unfortunately, the rare solar eclipse could not be observed from India. For Indians to enjoy another partial eclipse, they have to wait for four years till August 2, 2027. Moreover, the next annular solar eclipse will occur in 2031.

4/9The hybrid solar eclipse was also visible in Taiwan. Western Australia, East Timor, Indonesia, and other Indo-Pacific regions.

5/9When viewed through a solar filter, the solar eclipse appeared with a reddish tint for skygazers. Today's solar eclipse was up for a limited number of people living in Southeast Asia, and Indo Pacific region. But the next solar eclipse will be visible to a larger audience, including Americans.

6/9Such rare celestial events occur once in a decade. The last such solar eclipse occurred in 2013 and the next one will be witnessed in 2031. The event takes place when Earth is in the “sweet spot”, where the new moon and the sun are almost of the same size in the sky.

7/9Apart from looking like a half eaten fruit, few people got the chance to witness the solar eclipse in the form of a ‘ring of fire’ or complete darkness. Ring of fire is formed when the new moon fully covers the sun.

8/9A large number of skygazers stepped out of their home with telescopes to view the beautiful solar eclipse at a viewing site 35km from Exmouth, Western Australia on Thursday.