In pics: From Delhi University to Tesla, know the journey of EV maker's Indian-origin CFO Vaibhav Taneja

In pics: From Delhi University to Tesla, know the journey of EV maker's Indian-origin CFO Vaibhav Taneja

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Elon Musk's Tesla motors appointed Indian-origin V... more

1/6Elon Musk's Tesla appointed India-born Vaibha Taneja as the next Chief Financial Officer. The company hasn't specified any reason for the recent rejig. (REUTERS)
2/6Vaibhav Taneja joined Tesla after Solarcity was acquired by the EV maker. He has also worked at PwC for 16 years. He holds more than 17 years of experience working with multinational companies in technology, retail  and telecommunication. Earlier, he was the chief accounting officer of Tesla. (LinkedIn)
3/6It is worth mentioning, that when Tesla investors expressed their concerns over the succession plan of the automaker, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn was considered to be the prime contender of Elon Musk's successor.
4/6Earlier, Vaibhav Taneja was appointed as the director for Tesla’s Indian arm, Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited. Vaibhav holds an experience of more than 20 years in accounting. (AP)
5/645-year-old Vaibhav Taneja completed his Bachelors in Commerce from Delhi University in 1999.  (HT)
6/6After his graduation, he became a certified public accountant in 2006. Before that, he had completed his Chartered Accountancy course from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 2000
