In pics: From Delhi University to Tesla, know the journey of EV maker's Indian-origin CFO Vaibhav Taneja

6 Photos . Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Share Via

Elon Musk's Tesla motors appointed Indian-origin V... moreElon Musk's Tesla motors appointed Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja as its next Chief Finance Officer after Zachary Kirkhorn stepped down from his position.

1/6Elon Musk's Tesla appointed India-born Vaibha Taneja as the next Chief Financial Officer. The company hasn't specified any reason for the recent rejig. (REUTERS)

2/6Vaibhav Taneja joined Tesla after Solarcity was acquired by the EV maker. He has also worked at PwC for 16 years. He holds more than 17 years of experience working with multinational companies in technology, retail and telecommunication. Earlier, he was the chief accounting officer of Tesla. (LinkedIn)

3/6It is worth mentioning, that when Tesla investors expressed their concerns over the succession plan of the automaker, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn was considered to be the prime contender of Elon Musk's successor.

4/6Earlier, Vaibhav Taneja was appointed as the director for Tesla’s Indian arm, Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited. Vaibhav holds an experience of more than 20 years in accounting. (AP)

5/645-year-old Vaibhav Taneja completed his Bachelors in Commerce from Delhi University in 1999. (HT)