In Pics: From Madhuri Dixit to Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, check out the best-dressed from IIFA 2025

14 Photos . Updated: 09 Mar 2025, 09:37 AM IST Livemint

The 25th edition of IIFA will take place on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The event will also feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema. 

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan pose for a photograph as she arrives to attend the first day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Jaipur (AP)

Madhuri Dixit at IIFA 2025

Bollywood filmmaker and producer Karan Johar poses as he arrives at the silver jubilee edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Jaipur (AFP)

Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi pose for a photograph as she arrives to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur (AP)

Bollywood actor Sanjeeda Shaikh pose for a photograph as she arrives to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur (AP)

Bollywood actor Karishma Tanna pose for a photograph as she arrives to attend the first day of IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur (AP)

Bollywood actors Aparshakti Khurana, left, and Abhishek Banerjee pose for a photograph as they arrive to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur (AP)

Bollywood actors Ali Fazal, right, and Richa Chadha pose for a photograph as they arrive to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur (AP)

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma pose for a photograph as he arrives to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur (AP)

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha pose for a photograph as she arrives to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur (AP)

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol pose for a photograph as he arrives to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur (AP)

Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur pose for a photograph as she arrives to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur (AP)

Singer Shreya Ghoshal (IIFA)

