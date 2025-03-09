In Pics: From Madhuri Dixit to Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, check out the best-dressed from IIFA 2025

Updated: 09 Mar 2025

The 25th edition of IIFA will take place on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The event will also feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema.

1/14Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan pose for a photograph as she arrives to attend the first day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Jaipur (AP)

2/14Madhuri Dixit at IIFA 2025

3/14Bollywood filmmaker and producer Karan Johar poses as he arrives at the silver jubilee edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Jaipur (AFP)

4/14Kriti Sanon

5/14Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi pose for a photograph as she arrives to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur (AP)

6/14Bollywood actor Sanjeeda Shaikh pose for a photograph as she arrives to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur (AP)

7/14Bollywood actor Karishma Tanna pose for a photograph as she arrives to attend the first day of IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur (AP)

8/14Bollywood actors Aparshakti Khurana, left, and Abhishek Banerjee pose for a photograph as they arrive to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur (AP)

9/14Bollywood actors Ali Fazal, right, and Richa Chadha pose for a photograph as they arrive to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur (AP)

10/14Bollywood actor Vijay Varma pose for a photograph as he arrives to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur (AP)

11/14Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha pose for a photograph as she arrives to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur (AP)

12/14Bollywood actor Bobby Deol pose for a photograph as he arrives to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur (AP)

13/14Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur pose for a photograph as she arrives to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur (AP)