In Pics: From Madhuri Dixit to Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, check out the best-dressed from IIFA 2025

15 Photos . Updated: 09 Mar 2025, 09:29 AM IST

The 25th edition of IIFA will take place on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The event will also feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema.

1/15Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan pose for a photograph as she arrives to attend the first day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Jaipur

2/15Madhuri Dixit at IIFA 2025

3/15Bollywood filmmaker and producer Karan Johar poses as he arrives at the silver jubilee edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Jaipur

4/15Kriti Sanon

5/15Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi pose for a photograph as she arrives to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur

6/15Bollywood actor Sanjeeda Shaikh pose for a photograph as she arrives to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur

7/15Bollywood actor Karishma Tanna pose for a photograph as she arrives to attend the first day of IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur

8/15Bollywood actors Aparshakti Khurana, left, and Abhishek Banerjee pose for a photograph as they arrive to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur

9/15Bollywood actors Ali Fazal, right, and Richa Chadha pose for a photograph as they arrive to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur

10/15Bollywood actor Vijay Varma pose for a photograph as he arrives to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur

11/15Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha pose for a photograph as she arrives to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur

12/15Bollywood actor Bobby Deol pose for a photograph as he arrives to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur

13/15Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur pose for a photograph as she arrives to attend the first day of the IIFA awards ceremony in Jaipur

14/15Bollywood actor Vijay Varma (L) and co-founder of IIFA Andre Timmins arrive at the green carpet to attend the silver jubilee edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, in Jaipur on March 8, 2025. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)