In pics| From Tata Sierra to MG Cyberster: The show-stoppers you can’t miss at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 7 Photos . Updated: 25 Jan 2025, 07:43 PM IST Livemint In pics: The 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo dazzled car enthusiasts with a stunning showcase of innovation, design, and performance, drawing nearly one million visitors across three venues. Among the highlights were Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG Cyberster and more. 1/7Hyundai's beloved Creta goes electric at the Auto Expo 2025, offering two battery options and a fresh new look for those ready to embrace the future of SUVs. (HT Auto) 2/7The iconic Tata Sierra makes a triumphant comeback at Auto Expo 2025 with its sleek, futuristic design. Will this new version live up to its legendary predecessor? (HT Auto) 3/7Vietnam's VinFast VF 3 is ready to make waves with its funky design and affordable price, bringing electric SUV charm to urban streets. (HT Auto) 4/7The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, India's first all-electric SUV from the brand, turns heads with its fresh take on electric mobility and impressive specs. (HT Auto) 5/7A blend of power and elegance—MG’s all-electric Cyberster with its eye-catching scissor doors and 0-100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. The future of roadsters is here. (MG) 6/7Lexus brings its futuristic vision to life with the LF-ZC concept, featuring sharp lines and bold design. A true testament to what's next in luxury automotive styling. (Lexus) 7/7The all-electric G-Wagen takes center stage with its jaw-dropping tank turns, proving that luxury and performance can coexist in the electric world. (Mercedes-Benz)