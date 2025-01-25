Explore
Business News/ Photos / In pics| From Tata Sierra to MG Cyberster: The show-stoppers you can’t miss at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

In pics| From Tata Sierra to MG Cyberster: The show-stoppers you can’t miss at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

7 Photos . Updated: 25 Jan 2025, 07:43 PM IST Livemint
  • In pics: The 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo dazzled car enthusiasts with a stunning showcase of innovation, design, and performance, drawing nearly one million visitors across three venues. Among the highlights were Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG Cyberster and more. 
Hyundai's beloved Creta goes electric at the Auto Expo 2025, offering two battery options and a fresh new look for those ready to embrace the future of SUVs. (HT Auto)

1/7Hyundai's beloved Creta goes electric at the Auto Expo 2025, offering two battery options and a fresh new look for those ready to embrace the future of SUVs. (HT Auto)

The iconic Tata Sierra makes a triumphant comeback at Auto Expo 2025 with its sleek, futuristic design. Will this new version live up to its legendary predecessor? (HT Auto)

2/7The iconic Tata Sierra makes a triumphant comeback at Auto Expo 2025 with its sleek, futuristic design. Will this new version live up to its legendary predecessor? (HT Auto)

Vietnam's VinFast VF 3 is ready to make waves with its funky design and affordable price, bringing electric SUV charm to urban streets. (HT Auto)

3/7Vietnam's VinFast VF 3 is ready to make waves with its funky design and affordable price, bringing electric SUV charm to urban streets. (HT Auto)

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, India's first all-electric SUV from the brand, turns heads with its fresh take on electric mobility and impressive specs. (HT Auto)

4/7The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, India's first all-electric SUV from the brand, turns heads with its fresh take on electric mobility and impressive specs. (HT Auto)

A blend of power and elegance—MG’s all-electric Cyberster with its eye-catching scissor doors and 0-100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. The future of roadsters is here. (MG)

5/7A blend of power and elegance—MG’s all-electric Cyberster with its eye-catching scissor doors and 0-100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. The future of roadsters is here. (MG)

Lexus brings its futuristic vision to life with the LF-ZC concept, featuring sharp lines and bold design. A true testament to what's next in luxury automotive styling. (Lexus)

6/7Lexus brings its futuristic vision to life with the LF-ZC concept, featuring sharp lines and bold design. A true testament to what's next in luxury automotive styling. (Lexus)

The all-electric G-Wagen takes center stage with its jaw-dropping tank turns, proving that luxury and performance can coexist in the electric world. (Mercedes-Benz)

7/7The all-electric G-Wagen takes center stage with its jaw-dropping tank turns, proving that luxury and performance can coexist in the electric world. (Mercedes-Benz)

