In pics: Top-selling cars across globe. From the Wagon R to the Ford F, see which cars rule the road

05 May 2023

In 2022, Ford cars remained popular in the USA, while high utility mid-range vehicles continued to charm car buyers in India. The top-selling car in each country reflects these trends.

1/9India's love for a compact, feasible and comfortable cars made Maruti Wagon R the highest selling car in 2022. Known for its supremacy in mid-range cars, Maruti managed to sell 2,17,317 Wagon R in 2022.

2/9By clocking 64,391 car sales in Australia, Toyota made Hilux as the top selling car of the country. Toyota Hilux muscled out the competition to claim the crown of Australia's best selling car. This made Toyota Australia's best selling car brand.

3/9Nissan Qashgai earned the title of the UK's best selling car in 2022. The car maker sold around 42,704 Nissan Qashgai cars previous year.

4/9By selling 6,53,957 F-series cars, Ford became the highest selling brand of the USA in 2022. Its F series cars enjoyed large popularity among masses.

5/9By securing as many as 4,59,424 buyers in 2022, BYD Song Plus became the new market leader in China. The car jumped by 17 points in the passenger vehicle ranking to become China's top seller.

6/9Toyota managed to rule Switzerland's car market as well. In 2022, 5,572 Toyota Yaris were sold in Switzerland. The car rose by 51 points in the Swiss Best Selling Cars Ranking of 2022.

7/9Volvo is the leading car brand in Sweden. In 2022, Volvo sold around 14,252 models of Volvo XC 40 in 2022. Electric car market is well-established in Sweden.

8/9Lada Granta was the highest selling car in Russia in 2022. The subcompact car was bought by 99,356 people in the country in 2022. The car was developed by Russian automaker AvtoAZ in collaboration with Renault.