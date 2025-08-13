Independence Day 2025: Full dress rehearsal brings spirit of freedom alive in Delhi | In Pics

7 Photos . Updated: 13 Aug 2025, 02:41 PM IST

Indian security forces participated in the full dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday.

1/7Security personnel participate in the full dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi on August 13, 2025. (PTI)

2/7Navy personnel march during the full dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort complex. (PTI)

3/7An Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals during the full dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day celebrations. (PTI)

4/7The NCC cadets beautifully stand in sync during the full dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi. (PTI)

5/7All the wings of Indian security forces participate in the full dress rehearsal in New Delhi today. (PTI)

6/7The full dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day celebrations highlights the courage and valour that India's defence sector has demonstrated in recent months. (PTI)