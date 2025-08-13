Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 13 2025 14:37:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.30 0.06%
  1. Icici Bank share price
  2. 1,423.35 0.09%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,859.30 0.49%
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 1,979.55 0.49%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 822.10 0.19%
Business News/ Photos / Independence Day 2025: Full dress rehearsal brings spirit of freedom alive in Delhi | In Pics

Independence Day 2025: Full dress rehearsal brings spirit of freedom alive in Delhi | In Pics

7 Photos . Updated: 13 Aug 2025, 02:41 PM IST Moushumi Mahanta

Indian security forces participated in the full dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Security personnel participate in the full dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi on August 13, 2025. (PTI)

1/7Security personnel participate in the full dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi on August 13, 2025. (PTI)

Navy personnel march during the full dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort complex. (PTI)

2/7Navy personnel march during the full dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort complex. (PTI)

An Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals during the full dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day celebrations. (PTI)

3/7An Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals during the full dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day celebrations. (PTI)

The NCC cadets beautifully stand in sync during the full dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi. (PTI)

4/7The NCC cadets beautifully stand in sync during the full dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi. (PTI)

All the wings of Indian security forces participate in the full dress rehearsal in New Delhi today. (PTI)

5/7All the wings of Indian security forces participate in the full dress rehearsal in New Delhi today. (PTI)

The full dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day celebrations highlights the courage and valour that India's defence sector has demonstrated in recent months. (PTI)

6/7The full dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day celebrations highlights the courage and valour that India's defence sector has demonstrated in recent months. (PTI)

Security personnel and officials rehearse for the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

7/7Security personnel and officials rehearse for the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue