In Pics | Ganesh Chaturthi: Devotees gear up to welcome Bappa 11 Photos . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 10:43 AM IST Livemint Ahead of the auspicious 10-day Hindu festival Gane... moreAhead of the auspicious 10-day Hindu festival Ganesh Chaturthi, whole nation is preparing to celebrate the arrival of lord Ganesha. See the photos of some beautiful idols and pandals from across India here 1/11With huge uproar and cheerful, chanting devotees carry the elephant-headed Hindu deity Lord Ganesha idol in a procession at Vile Parle, in Mumbai (HT) 2/11People throng to catch a glimpse of Mumbai's famous Chinchpokli Chintamani Ganesha Idol, ahead of installation in Pandal (ANI/Twitter) 3/11Mumbai is known for its cheerful vibe during Ganesha festival. This is one of Mumbai's Lord Ganesha idols, which is taken by the devotees to Pandal at Vile Parle. (HT) 4/11The festive fever is not only limited to Maharashtra. It is celebrated hugely in other states like Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka,etc. This artist, in Noida, is preparing lord Ganesh idols for the festival (Hindustan Times) 5/11Devotees from across the nation come Mumbai to witness beautiful Ganesha idols and Pandals. This is another site of one of lord Ganesha idols ahead of the upcoming ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai (AP) 6/11From small idols that can be taken to home in hands, to the grand ones, the festival showcases vibrant culture of Hindu religion in different ways. This idol of Lord Ganesha in Hyderabad, is being loaded onto a truck to be placed in Pandal (AP) 7/11A 120-feet high replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple as lord Ganesha's pandal will be this year's attraction for devotees in Thane (ANI/Twitter) 8/11For those who want to invite ‘Bappa’ at their home, vendors are preparing their roadside stalls in Jammu with lord Ganesha idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival (PTI) 9/11As people are switching to eco friendly options during this festival, an artisan in Hyderabad is preparing lord Ganesha idols with mud, jute and bamboo to reduce water pollution during the immersion rituals (AFP) 10/11As the nation is gearing up to celebrate the ten day long Ganesha festival, streets are getting busier with the procession of Ganesha idols in pandal. Craftsmen are putting all their energy into preparing the idols in Dibrugarh, Assam for the festival. (ANI/Twitter) 11/11A huge Ganesh Idol is being prepared for Ganesh Utsav in Bharatpuri area near Talkatora road in Lucknow. (HT)