Home / Photos / In pics: Glimpses of Lamborghini Invencible, which beats with a V12 heart

6 Photos . Updated: 09 Feb 2023, 06:43 PM IST Livemint

  • This sportscar is a tribute from the company to its series of V12 machines.
  • Lamborghini Invencible looks sharp and get an appealing design inspired from previous V12 machines.

1/6Lamborghini Invencible looks sharp and get an appealing design inspired from previous V12 machines. 
2/6The Invencible is based on the Aventador. 
3/6This sportscar is a tribute from the company to its series of V12 machines. 
4/6Rear wing of Invencible is similar to Sesto Elemento. 
5/6The design signifies the Italian automaker's signature hexagonal theme.
6/6The car misses its touchscreen infotainment at the dashboard. 