In pics: Four IPOs to launch this week. Know details

6 Photos . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 10:39 AM IST

After a slow start of IPOs this year, the week ahead will witness the release of four Initial Public Offerings(IPOs). This week investors can subscribe to Global Surfaces, Labelkraft Technologies, Bright Outdoor Media, Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd and Quality Foils (India) Ltd. Know all about these IPO

1/6A total of four companies are set to launch their IPOs this week. Only two main board IPOs and 14 SME IPOs have been launched on BSE this year so far. Out of the 14 launched IPOs, 12 are in gain with respect to issue price. Know about the IPOs that are up for launch this week.

2/6Global Surfaces IPO: It will open on 13 March and will close on 15 March to raise ₹ 154.98 crore. The company has fixed the price band of the IPO at ₹ 133 to ₹ 140 per share.

3/6Labelkraft Technologies: Its IPO will open on 13 March till 15 March this week. Its price band is fixed for 8.64 lakh shares on offer at ₹ 55 per share to mobilise ₹ 4.75 crore. The company provides barcode solutions, and other segments.

4/6Quality Foils IPO: The company’s IPO will open on 13 March and will close on 16 March. Its price band for the 7.54 lakhs shares is fixed at ₹ 60 per share to mobilise ₹ 4.52 crore.

5/6Bright Outdoor Media Ltd: The company will launch its IPO on 14 March and will close on 17 March. Its IPO price band is fixed at ₹ 146 per share for the 38 lakh equity shares of ₹ 10 each. The company aims to mobilise ₹ 55.48 crore.