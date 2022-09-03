In pics: Have a look at new features of Mahindra Thar

5 Photos . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 02:12 PM IST

Share Via

Mahindra has revived the Thar with an idle start-s... moreMahindra has revived the Thar with an idle start-stop system and subtle updates that include new centre console toggle switches and the new ‘Twin Peaks’ brand insignia. The updated off-roader should begin reaching customers soon.