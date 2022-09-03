In pics: Have a look at new features of Mahindra Thar

Mahindra has revived the Thar with an idle start-stop system and subtle updates that include new centre console toggle switches and the new ‘Twin Peaks’ brand insignia. The updated off-roader should begin reaching customers soon.

1/5The updated Thar gets auto idle start-stop function that consequently stop the motor after the SUV stops, for instance, while holding up at a traffic signal. However, the framework is just present in the manual variations.

2/5The all new Thar has redesigned switchgear. Mahindra has discarded the spurious switches and refreshed the pile of buttons beneath the AC controls with new flip switches. The middle switch is for the hazard lights as in the past and the changes to one side work the traction control framework, hill descent control and central door locking (new component). These capabilities were before worked by buttons put on the right half of the guiding wheel.

3/5Mahindra Thar has got new logo and paint options. Mahindra's 'Twin Peaks' logo on the centre covers, on all wheels, including the extra wheel mounted on the rear end. The new logo is likewise found on the controlling wheel.

4/5To work on the wild coverage, the 33-inch M/T tyres only enhance the Thar CRDe’s off-roading capabilities.