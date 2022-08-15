In pics: Have a look at new Ola electric cars to be launched in India in 2024 4 Photos . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 08:53 PM IST Livemint Ola Electric will produce electric cars in India i... moreOla Electric will produce electric cars in India in 2024 with a range of up to 500 km (310 miles), Chief Executive Bhavish Aggarwal said on Monday. 1/4Ola founder & CEO Bhavish Aggarwal entered a new territory by showcasing a homegrown electric car that will arrive in India by 2024. (Twitter) 2/4Ola's electric car with the most advanced features would go from 0 to 100 km per hour in four seconds. (Twitter) 3/4Ola Electric, on Sunday officially took the wraps off its first electric car, teasing a clip of its upcoming car at a customer event at the Ola Futurefactory in Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu. (Twitter) 4/4Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day. Indian automaker has now opted to enter the electric four-wheeler market as well, releasing a teaser image of what appears to be a low-slung electric sedan. 70-80kWh battery LED lights A flowing, aerodynamic design. (Twitter)