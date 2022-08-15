OPEN APP

In pics: Have a look at new Ola electric cars to be launched in India in 2024

4 Photos . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 08:53 PM IST Livemint

Ola Electric will produce electric cars in India i... more

Ola founder & CEO Bhavish Aggarwal entered a new territory by showcasing a homegrown electric car that will arrive in India by 2024. (Twitter)
Ola's electric car with the most advanced features would go from 0 to 100 km per hour in four seconds. (Twitter)
Ola Electric, on Sunday officially took the wraps off its first electric car, teasing a clip of its upcoming car at a customer event at the Ola Futurefactory in Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu. (Twitter)
Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day. Indian automaker has now opted to enter the electric four-wheeler market as well, releasing a teaser image of what appears to be a low-slung electric sedan. 70-80kWh battery LED lights A flowing, aerodynamic design. (Twitter)
