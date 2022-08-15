In pics: Have a look at new Ola electric cars to be launched in India in 2024

4 Photos . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 08:53 PM IST

Share Via

Ola Electric will produce electric cars in India i... moreOla Electric will produce electric cars in India in 2024 with a range of up to 500 km (310 miles), Chief Executive Bhavish Aggarwal said on Monday.