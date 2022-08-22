OPEN APP

In pics: have a look at new passenger friendly services at Chennai airport

Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 02:16 PM IST

For those passengers who travel alone, an assistan... more

Sleeping pod facility at Chennai Airport (AAI)
Baggage wrapping service using state of the art technology is available in the city side as well as the check in area of International Terminals at Chennai Airport (AAI)
Chennai Airport is providing porterage services and assistance with baggage (AAI)
Providing assistance for arranging transport, hotel/motel/guest house booking, providing assistance in arranging reservation/purchase of tickets are all parts of porterage services available at Chennai airport. (AAI)
