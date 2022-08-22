In pics: have a look at new passenger friendly services at Chennai airport 4 Photos . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 02:16 PM IST Livemint For those passengers who travel alone, an assistan... moreFor those passengers who travel alone, an assistance service to carry their baggage and help with check-in and other formalities will be provided by the Chennai airport. 1/4Sleeping pod facility at Chennai Airport (AAI) 2/4Baggage wrapping service using state of the art technology is available in the city side as well as the check in area of International Terminals at Chennai Airport (AAI) 3/4Chennai Airport is providing porterage services and assistance with baggage (AAI) 4/4Providing assistance for arranging transport, hotel/motel/guest house booking, providing assistance in arranging reservation/purchase of tickets are all parts of porterage services available at Chennai airport. (AAI)