OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: Havoc created by Mississippi tornado and storm

In pics: Havoc created by Mississippi tornado and storm

12 Photos . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 07:07 AM IST Akash Yadav

A town in the central part of the state was destro... more

Violent tornado with horizontal vortex right before entering Rolling Fork (TWITTER)
1/12Violent tornado with horizontal vortex right before entering Rolling Fork (TWITTER)
As per latest 23 people have died 
2/12As per latest 23 people have died 
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork (TWITTER)
3/12Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork (TWITTER)
Damaged cars piled upon each other after tornado caused havoc (TWITTER)
4/12Damaged cars piled upon each other after tornado caused havoc (TWITTER)
Damage to a neighborhood in Round Rock, Texas, after tornadoes ripped through in (AP)
5/12Damage to a neighborhood in Round Rock, Texas, after tornadoes ripped through in (AP)
Destruction pictures surface over internet after the havoc  (TWITTER)
6/12Destruction pictures surface over internet after the havoc  (TWITTER)
A pickup truck rests on top of a restaurant cooler at Chuck's Dairy Cafe in Rolling Fork (AP)
7/12A pickup truck rests on top of a restaurant cooler at Chuck's Dairy Cafe in Rolling Fork (AP)
A pair of residents walk through the remains of their tornado demolished mobile home park (AP)
8/12A pair of residents walk through the remains of their tornado demolished mobile home park (AP)
A sheriff's deputy gives the all clear signal after climbing onto a piled up vehicle to search for survivors or the deceased at Chuck's Dairy Bar in Rolling Fork (AP)
9/12A sheriff's deputy gives the all clear signal after climbing onto a piled up vehicle to search for survivors or the deceased at Chuck's Dairy Bar in Rolling Fork (AP)
A resident looks through the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings to see if anything is salvageable at a mobile home park (AP)
10/12A resident looks through the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings to see if anything is salvageable at a mobile home park (AP)
Wind-tossed vehicles, are piled onto another in Rolling Fork (AP)
11/12Wind-tossed vehicles, are piled onto another in Rolling Fork (AP)
Emergency rescuers and first responders climb through a tornado demolished mobile home park looking for bodies that might be buried in the piles of debris (AP)
12/12Emergency rescuers and first responders climb through a tornado demolished mobile home park looking for bodies that might be buried in the piles of debris (AP)
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout